UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL – November Students of the Month
Congratulations to the Union Grove High School November 2022 Students of the Month!
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.
3433 S. Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI
