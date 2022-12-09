Follow Us

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL – November Students of the Month

Congratulations to the Union Grove High School November 2022 Students of the Month!

Front Row: Meghan Brath, Jade Green, Ronan Kosterman, Alle Schmidt, Jah’Mariana Harmann 2nd Row: Michayla Domko, Laurel Anderson, Matthew Miller, Henry Barrera Top Row: Principal Adamczyk, Cameron Boyle, Raymond Ruiz Not Pictured: Ava Druktenis, Breanna Gimino, Matthew Hoffman – Credit: UGHS

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

ugbroncos.com

3433 S. Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI

