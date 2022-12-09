Save the date for a very special adoption event! The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus is hosting the Hoppy Holidays Adopt-a-thon event for small animals – especially bunnies – on Sunday, Dec.11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the WHS Racine Campus, 8900 16th St. in Mount Pleasant.

Due to a large influx of rabbits over the past few weeks, WHS has a large number of small animals – especially bunnies – in the shelter and in foster care, so they’re opening on a Sunday just for them. From bunnies to guinea pigs, mice to rats, they expect to have a little someone for everyone.

Whether you’re an experienced owner or brand new to the world of small animals, all are welcome! You can get any questions answered, shop for supplies in the store, name your own adoption fee, and leave with your new mini bestie. In case you need further convincing, Kaytee has even donated tons of treats, food, and enrichment items as gifts for adopters during this event! Mark your calendars, invite a friend, and start thinking of names for your newest family member.

Please note: this event is just for small animal adoptions – dog and cat adoption areas will remain closed as usual that Sunday.

For more information about adopting, or to see available animals, visit www.wihumane.org.