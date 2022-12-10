RACINE, WI — Racine Police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery that happened at 6:24 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Liquor & Grocery, 516 High St.

Robert L. Bogan, 23, is being sought in connection with the armed robbery, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Bogan please call police immediately, do not attempt to have contact with Bogan.

If you have any information on where he may be staying, please contact Det. Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or Racine County Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.