RACINE, WI — Racine Police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery that happened at 6:24 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Liquor & Grocery, 516 High St.

Robert L. Bogan, 23, is being sought in connection with the armed robbery, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Bogan please call the police immediately, and do not attempt to have contact with Bogan.

Information sought on armed robbery

If you have any information on where he may be staying, please contact Det. Rasmussen at 262-635-7774. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

