RACINE — The annual Shop with a Cop event ensured that vulnerable children in the Racine County community didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. This year saw 50 students from Racine Unified School District (RUSD) chosen to participate in the event on Dec. 10.

The Racine Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, and Sturtevant Police Department were involved with this giveback event. There were even K9 officers present.

Police officers and RUSD students shopped at Walmart and Target. Toys were bought and relationships between cops and kids were formed.

Bringing joy despite tough times

Cyndi Phillips was present with her grandson, Weston Larson, at the holiday event. This year has been exceptionally difficult for the family. “The kids were so excited,” says Phillips. “I watched so many walk out the door with the biggest smiles on their faces, while I waited for my grandson. It has been a tough year for him with my daughter’s diagnosis of Glioblastoma,” said Phillips. Shop with a Cop gave the family much more than gifts, it gave them hope and a feeling of comfort.

The 12-year-old was paired with Officer Mcdonald from the Caledonia Police Department.

“He had so much fun. He shopped for his mom and a few other people. They helped him wrap the gifts,” she said.

Shop with a Cop involvement

Officers give back

Racine Video Production Workshop was present at Shop with a Cop. An in-depth interview with various officers from multiple departments can be watched below.

Reina Spicka, the host, is seen speaking with officers. Not pictured is Jaden Ludwigson, videographer, and editor, Jason Love.

The community gives back

Per the Racine Police Department, donors for this event included Walmart, The REAL School, The Racine Correctional Institute, and Caron and Andrea Butler.