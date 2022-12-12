KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at Carthage College athletics this week.

Carthage men’s basketball continues winning streak

Two players with Racine and Kenosha county ties helped the Carthage men’s basketball team push its winning streak to six straight Friday at Millikin.

Antuan Nesbitt – Credit: Carthage Athletics Sophomore Antuan Nesbitt, a Prairie School graduate, and junior Anthony Bernero, from Kenosha Indian Trail, each had nine points, while Bernero also grabbed seven rebounds, in the Firebirds’ hard-fought 70-67 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory. With the win, Carthage improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Anthony Bernero – Credit: Carthage Athletics

(This was) another exciting CCIW game that came down to the last possession. (I’m) so proud of our effort on the defensive end of the floor, especially in the last few possessions. … I’m proud of this group. They kept their composure late on the road and won another close game. — Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic Carthage led by eight points at halftime before Millikin rallied to within one point in the final seconds. Colton Sigel iced the victory with two clutch free throws to account for the final score. Coach Steve Djurickovic – Credit: Carthage Athletics

Senior Fillip Bulatovic led the Firebirds with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double this season. Bulatovic now has scored in double figures in each of Carthage’s seven games to date. Sigel added 12 points and four steals.

Joining Nesbitt and Bernero on the men’s roster from Racine and Kenosha counties this year are sophomore Kyle Andrews (Indian Trail), freshman Jake Harvey (Bradford) and sophomore KJ Williams (Racine Prairie).

Women’s basketball falls to Millikin

The top CCIW squad proved to be too much for the Carthage women’s basketball team Saturday, as the Firebirds trailed by 17 points at halftime and couldn’t recover in a 56-41 loss.

Ayanna Ester – Credit: Carthage Athletics With the loss, Carthage fell to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the CCIW. Millikin enjoyed a huge advantage in points off turnovers with 29 points from 25 Carthage turnovers. Kenosha Tremper graduate, senior Ayanna Ester, had seven points, three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. Sophomore Marianna Morrissey led the Firebirds with 10 points, while first-year forward Jessie Pakaski scored the first nine points of her collegiate career.

Senzig leads Carthage women wrestlers

Racine Park graduate Adele Senzig posted a 3-2 record Sunday to lead the Carthage women’s wrestling team at the 20-team North Central Invitational.

Senzig, a junior at 143 pounds, split her first two matches of the day. She pinned Northern Michigan’s Danielle Lopez in 2:07, but fell by technical fall, 10-0, to King’s Ana Luciano. That loss sent Senzig to the consolation round, where she defeated Stevens Point’s Anna Tuuri by technical fall 10-0, followed by a pinfall victory in 3:45 over Stevens Point’s Kathryn Grant. Senzig closed her day with a technical fall 12-0 loss to North Central’s Salome Walker. Also posting wins for the Firebirds were Karla Topete (123), 2-2, and Nadia Flores (130), 1-2. Adele Senzig – Credit: Carthage Athletics

Carthage was 12th in the team standings with 13.5 points. North Central was first with 156.5 points, followed by King with 146, Augsburg with 120, Indiana Tech with 96 and McKendree with 83.5.

Senzig helped Carthage to its first-ever dual meet victory earlier this month, a 34-10 win over Lakeland, with a 17-2 technical fall decision at 155 pounds.

Men’s wrestling in action

The Carthage men’s wrestling team, in its second year back after a 27-year absence, traveled to the North Central Invitational on Saturday.

And three wrestlers with Racine and Kenosha county ties took turns on the mat.

Junior Sebastian Rosales (Bradford) was 0-2 at 141 points, sophomore Cole Nelson (Indian Trail) was 1-2 at 141, and sophomore Mason Kochersperger (Indian Trail) was 1-2 at 285.

Also on the Firebirds’ roster this season is sophomore Diego Fuentes (Racine Case) at 174 pounds.

Carthage has one dual meet left before the holiday. The Firebirds currently are 0-6 overall.