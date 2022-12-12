The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of December 12 – 18

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Bookmobile Holiday Schedule

From Monday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Jan. 2, the Bookmobile will be out of service. The Techmobile will be available at a limited number of its stops for holds pick-up only during this time. Please visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go to see the full schedule.

Reading Challenges

Reading Challenge: NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond

December and January | Beanstack | All Ages

In ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon and twin of the sun god Apollo. Much like NASA’s Apollo program, which took humans to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis spaceflight program will return humans to the moon and prepare us for our first travels to Mars and beyond. As NASA launches Artemis’ first mission, read books and complete activities inspired by this event to earn badges in Beanstack.

Registration is required.

All Ages

Maker Monday

Monday, Dec. 12 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, Dec. 14 | 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor | Adults

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Dec. 28 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Dec. 10 | 2 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids Grades 3+

The library’s computers are loaded up with games like Roblox and Minecraft for you to come play. Stop in to play your favorites, or maybe try something new.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Dec. 14 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services, 1st Floor | Preschool

Join Miss Gail for fun stories, songs and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Coding with Blocks

Wednesday, Dec. 14 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code using apps and even physical blocks. We’ll walk you through these fun and easy coding methods to get you started on a skill that just might last a lifetime.

Registration is required.

How to 3D Print

Saturday, Dec. 17 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids Grades 3+

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Young Writers Guild

Tuesday, Dec. 13 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

Registration is required.

Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered

Thursday, Dec. 13 | 6:30-8 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Teens, AdultsLearn some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast with Anthony from Community Powered. Community Powered, a part of Wisconsin Humanities, is working with the Racine Public Library to empower our community.

Registration is required.

Teen Craft and Chat: Diamond Painting

Thursday, Dec. 15 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens (13-18)

Let’s make things sparkly! We’ll diamond paint items that would make great holiday gifts — or decorations for yourself, we don’t judge.

Registration is required.

Crafts with K: Poetry and Painting

Saturday, Dec. 17 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 16+

Calling all poetry and paint lovers! Try your hand — and your voice — at presenting a matching poem and painting to your fellow artists. Prizes will go to the top three performers. Refreshments will be served.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Dec. 12 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Dec. 13 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

How to Stay Safe on the Internet

Tuesday, Dec. 13 | 5 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

What do you need to know to stay safe on the internet in today’s day and age? From avoiding pop-ups to recognizing credible information, we’ll help you avoid the risks of using the internet.

Registration is required.

Senior Movie Day

Thursday, Dec. 15 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Seniors 55+

All those 55 and up, join us for a movie! We’re setting up our full-size screen, projector — plus free popcorn and water — for your enjoyment. Today’s film takes place on April 6, 1917, when two soldiers deep in enemy territory race against time to save hundreds of men from walking into a deadly trap.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Dec. 15 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens, Adults

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

