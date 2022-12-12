RACINE — Covenant Presbyterian Church is hosting a food drive with a special twist for the month of December. This month, community members are encouraged to participate in a “reverse advent calendar” as a way to stock up the Northside Food Pantry.

As the days in December pass by, advent calendars typically dwindle. A local church has a new take on advent calendars, with a way to keep your heart full all season long.

The church is asking for donations to help those who are less fortunate this time of year. Instead of receiving, they are looking for community members to reverse the roles, by donating a new treat (or item) each day to their food drive.

While we have made our way through part of the month, there is still time to give. For each day of the month, the church has suggested an item to donate. You do not need to be a member of the church to participate. All donations collected through the food drive will be donated to the Northside Food Pantry.

The pantry operates out of North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St.

“Food can be dropped off at church each week or at the end of Advent and will be delivered to the Food Pantry by the Mission Committee. We have done this project for several years now and it always helps to make Covenant the biggest donor of food for the year to the Northside Food Pantry,” said a church representative.

What to donate to the food drive

Food especially wanted: Peanut butter, egg noodles, mac & cheese, Spaghetti O’s, soup with meat or potatoes, kids’ cereal, toilet paper, liquid laundry detergent, diapers, dishwashing soap, toothpaste, and shampoo.

If you haven’t been collecting since the start of the month, no need to fret. Backtrack and find something to donate for the days that have passed.

24 days of giving

Donors are welcome to make their own choices or follow the suggested items:

December food drive ideas

1 – Cereal

2 – Peanut butter

3 – Toothpaste

4 – Boxed potatoes

5 – Mac and cheese

6 – Canned fruit

7 – Canned tomatoes

8 – Canned tuna 9 – Cake mix

10 – Toilet paper

11 – Canned soup

12 – Cranberry sauce

13 – Canned vegetables

14 – Box of crackers

15 – Package of rice

16 – Package of oatmeal 17 – Package of pasta

18 – Spaghetti sauce

19 – Chicken noodle soup

20 – Spaghetti O’s

21 – Can of corn

22 – Laundry detergent

23 – Shampoo

24 – Canned green beans

Other ways to give