KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at UW-Parkside athletics this week.

UW-Parkside men’s basketball victorious

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is on a roll.

Parkside closed out its weekend road trip to Michigan with a wire-to-wire, 66-52 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory Sunday afternoon at host Wayne State, the Rangers’ fifth straight win.

With the victory, Parkside now is 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the GLIAC, alone in first place atop the conference standings. The Rangers began the road trip with a 77-62 win Friday at Saginaw Valley State.

Coach Luke Reigel – Credit: UW-Parkside Athletics “We challenged our players to prove that we can play at a high level defensively in back-to-back games on the road, and they definitely responded,” Parkside head coach Luke Reigel said. “I thought we did a good job of making things difficult early for Wayne State, and we got a lot of people involved on the offensive end. “It is a great start to league play with a road sweep. We still have a lot we can improve on. Now we will hustle to get home and get ready for (first semester) finals week.”

The Rangers, who haven’t trailed in a game the last 97 minutes, 49 seconds, built a 38-21 halftime advantage and cruised from there. Parkside opened the game with a 16-2 scoring run.

Rasheed Bello led the way with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, followed by Jamir Simpson with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Parkside opened its road trip with a 77-62 win Friday night at Saginaw Valley State. The Rangers, who never trailed in the contest, knocked down 10 3-pointers in the first half to pull away.

All five Rangers’ starters scored in double figures, led by Josiah Palmer with 18 and Bello with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Simpson added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, followed by Colin O’Rourke and Nick Brown with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“(This was) a very nice way to start the road trip,” Reigel said. “We did an outstanding job of attacking their pressure in the first half. Our ball movement was excellent, and we played so unselfishly. Each guy on the floor was trying to make a teammate better.”

Holiday Hoops with UW-Parkside Rangers

The Rangers have a special event planned for next week when they host Holiday Hoops on Dec. 19 – with special guest, Santa Claus, at 3 p.m.

Parkside has partnered with the Kenosha YMCA for the event, which will be held prior to the Rangers’ matchup with Lewis University.

All YMCA members will receive a discounted ticket, $5 for adults, and free for children younger than 12. Several promotions are planned, including photographs with Santa and a Toy Drive, co-sponsored with the Kenosha Kingfish.

Fans who bring a new toy or purchase a $10 raffle ticket will have a chance to win a number of prizes. All proceeds and toys will be donated to the Shalom Center of Kenosha.

Other sponsored promotions include the Festival Foods Chicken Launch, Jersey Mike’s “Chuck-a-Duck” Challenge, Oakfire Pizza Challenge, the Chick-fil-A of Racine half-court shot and special crowd highlights. For more on the event, visit www.parksiderangers.com.

UW-Parkside women’s basketball completes weekend sweep

A record-tying effort by senior Alyssa Nelson highlighted the Parkside women’s basketball team’s 87-79 GLIAC win Sunday at Wayne State.

Parkside improved to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Rangers led by six points at halftime and hung on from there.

Alyssa Nelson – Credit: UW-Parkside Athletics “(This was a) big win on the road,” Parkside head coach Jen Conely said. “We were dialed in from three in the first half, (and I) thought we did a good job of attacking the basket in the second. It was great to see a balanced offense, though I would like to see us be more consistent defensively.” Coach Jen Conely – Credit: UW-Parkside Athletics

Nelson, who led the way with 26 points, two rebounds and two steals, hit three 3-pointers to tie Parkside Hall of Famer Jadee Rooney for first all time with 248 career 3-pointers.

“Congrats to Alyssa on tying Jadee’s 3-point record,” Conely said. “Jadee was an absolute sniper. (It’s) definitely great company to be in.”

Sheridan Flauger added 15 points, two rebounds and six assists for the Rangers, followed by Paty Gallasova with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Rangers overcame a slow start Friday and broke a 51-51 tie with a 22-16 advantage in the fourth quarter en route to a 73-67 victory over Saginaw Valley State.

Gallasova led Parkside with a career-high 26 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Nelson added 22 points, five rebounds and two assists, followed by Kayla Bohr with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

“(It was) nice to get back on track with a big road win against a tough SVSU squad,” coach Conely said. “They are well-coached and disciplined. (It was) great to see us adjust and continue to make adjustments throughout the game.”

Top-ranked Gantz leads UW-Parkside wrestlers

Shane Gantz – Credit: UW-Parkside Athletics A battle between the nation’s top-two ranked wrestlers at 165 pounds came down to overtime Sunday. It was Parkside’s Shane Gantz who earned the win to highlight the Rangers’ 24-14 victory over McKendree at the Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase at UW-Madison. The top-ranked Gantz, a redshirt-senior, improved to 16-0 overall when he recorded the takedown in overtime to edge second-ranked Cory Peterson.

In another battle of top-10 wrestlers, Parkside redshirt-sophomore Reese Worachek, ranked fourth, earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over 10th-ranked Josh Davis at 184 pounds.