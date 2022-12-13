Ian Gould, a musician originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, closed out Blank-Fest 2022 Sunday afternoon at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.
Santa (who looked suspiciously like J.J. McAuliffe) even made an appearance on stage.
Blank-Fest mountain of donations
Admission to the 16th annual music event, held over three days, were blankets, gloves, caps, hand warmers, socks, energy bars and bottled water.
The items will be donated to local organizations that assist the homeless, including:
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) Inc.
- HOPE Center
- The Hospitality Center
- Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
Blank-Fest 2022 collected the following:
- 259 blankets
- 150 pair socks
- 24 cases of water (24-pack)
- 74 gloves
- 14 Jackets
- 154 fruit snacks
- 210 granola bars
- 35 hats
- 3 scarves
- $1,019 in cash donations
