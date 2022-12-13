BURLINGTON — As of Jan. 9, 2023, M.T. Boyle has begun serving as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Executive Director.

Boyle brings vast experience to Chamber

M.T. Boyle

Boyle is a former small business owner and longtime resident of Burlington, Wis. She has worked in community and legislative engagement and event planning positions for Racine County for more than seven years.

Additionally, she has served on the Downtown Racine Corporation board for six years, the last two as Board Chairman.

“We are exceedingly enthusiastic for the start of this new era. As we rebrand to Experience Burlington, M.T. brings tremendous experience and vision to this role. We have been working hard to transition the Chamber to meet future opportunities and we are confident that M.T. will be a great partner to us, our businesses, and the city to continue moving our community forward,” said a chamber representative.

More information about the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce can be found on its website.