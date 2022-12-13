RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols.

Whether you choose to see a show from the comfort of your car, or perhaps you find yourself taking a stroll alongside the displays, wherever you go, you’re bound to feel holiday cheer.

Check out these holiday lights across Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Holiday lights in Racine County

1. Jacobs family holiday lights

The Jacobs Family invites visitors to help decorate their Tree of Hope. – Credit: Jacobs family The Jacobs family is putting on their second show of the year. They kicked things off with their Halloween display. Now that Christmastime is here, they have decked their house from one yard to the other with holiday lights and decor. Sarah, Josh, and their daughters, Cali and Izzy, invite people to their home at 2735 Red Fawn Court in Mount Pleasant.

They ask visitors to help them decorate their Tree of Hope by getting out of their car and writing down a hope, dream, or wish on an ornament. Hang that ornament on the tree and wait for holiday magic to happen. The show is free.

The lights are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and until 9 p.m. on the weekends. Updates are made on their Facebook page.

2. Meadow Rose lights

The Ashley family presents the Meadow Rose Lights for the community’s enjoyment. – Credit: Ashley family The Ashley family presents to Racine County the Meadow Rose Lights. Since 2019, they have decorated their house with bright holiday lights and programmed them to blink to your favorite Christmas songs.

You can visit 3720 Meadow Rose Court in Franksville every night of the week from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Be sure to turn your radio to 92.7 FM to hear the holiday tunes.

General rules to follow while visiting the show:

Do not play the radio too loud, especially if your windows are down.

Do not block the driveways or use driveways for turning around.

Use the cul-du-sac at end of the road to turn around.

Be respectful of your surroundings.

Turn off your headlights when viewing the show.

Want to learn more? Check out their Facebook page.

3. and 4. Lights in the Jamestown neighborhood

Read more: Jamestown Lights expand, holiday light shows run through Jan. 1 If you are from the area, chances are you know about the lights in the Jamestown neighborhood. This year, you can visit not just one, but two shows within the neighborhood. The Jamestown Lights and Heritage Avenue Holiday Light Show are worth checking out this season. Read more about where and when you can see the shows in our feature story.

A view of the new light display by Grayson Kirchenberg in the Jamestown neighborhood. – Credit: Grayson Kirchenberg

5. Kiwanis Holiday Lights

A colorful train at the Racine Zoo courtesy of the Kiwanis Clubs. – Credit: Kiwanis of West Racine The Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a community activity of two local Kiwanis Clubs – the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Racine. The elaborate outdoor light display is set up along the entire front of the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Stretching for several blocks, the display includes a lighted waterfall, a steamboat, a train, dozens of animals, and, of course, Santa Claus. It can be viewed each evening from late November until early January.

6. Christmas Carnival of Lights

2 million lights stretch across a 1.6-mile route at at Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort, 8425 WI-38, in Caledonia. The show will take you through an illuminated winter wonderland. Stay in your car and dial your radio to the desired channel to hear the holiday lights too.

This is the biggest and brightest stretch of lights in the area. The show is available to attend until Jan. 1, with the exception of being closed on Christmas Eve and Day. This event requires tickets. Learn about all of the fun happening by visiting their website.

7. Orchard Street Lights

Brand new to the area are the Orchard Street Lights located at 2900 Orchard St. in Racine. Tune in to 89.3 FM to hear the music and watch the synchronized show.

The show runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every day. There is a weekday show that runs Monday through Thursday and a weekend show Friday through Sunday. These two shows have different set lists.

More information about the show can be found on their Facebook page.

8. Landmeier Light Show

If you are looking to experience Christmas in the country, take a drive out to Burlington to see a show. The Landmeier family has put together a show with a mission.

This holiday season, the family is asking visiting patrons to bring donations for Love Inc., a non-profit organization that serves disadvantaged families and individuals in Western Racine County.

This show is located at 1408 Mcwan Drive and can be viewed between 4 and 11 p.m., daily, through the New Year. The show runs for 20 minutes.

Holiday lights in Kenosha County

9. Kenosha Christmas Lights

For 17 years, the Kiehl family transforms their house into a stage for a spectacular light show. The Kenosha Christmas Lights dazzle on display at 6834 106th Ave. in Kenosha. The house is located behind the Aurora Hospital, off Hwy 50.

At their home, there are 35,000 lights sequenced to over 30 songs. These lights take the Kiehl family 100 hours to set up each year. From 5 until 10 p.m., visitors can listen and watch the lights dance. More details about their show can be found on their Facebook page.

10. Christmas Lane Kenosha

The 6000-6200 blocks of 68th and 69th streets and the surrounding area, in Kenosha, are brightly lit this time of year. The streets of Kenosha in this neighborhood provide the community with a free way to get in the spirit of the holiday season.

In addition, this exhibit gives people the opportunity to give back. According to Kenosha.com, there is a drop box in front of the Hartfield residence at 6129 68th Street, collecting donations for The Shalom Center.

The article also notes that new this year are light tunnels that surround the sidewalks. If you choose to walk, you can even pick a path that allows you to immerse yourself in the light experience by walking under the tunnels.

The show runs nightly through New Year’s Eve.

11. Jerry Smith Farm

Local business, Jerry Smith Farm, isn’t just a place to gather for Halloween, but for the winter Holidays too. In 2020, the Smith family began inviting community members to their farm to explore their outdoor, walkable holiday light display.

Until Dec. 18, people can stroll through their display, stop by the reindeer exhibit, munch on treats in the Country Store, sit around a fire pit and spend quality time with loved ones.

They are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., for magic and fun. Read more on their website.

12. Belke family lights

The Belke family is in the holiday spirit and has decorated their house once again for the holiday season. Located in the Carol Beach neighborhood, this festive light display is at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Visit the show Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tune into 94.1 FM on your radio to listen to specially-curated songs to accompany the lights. The show runs for approximately an hour and 15 minutes.

General housekeeping rules to follow when visiting:

Dim your headlights while viewing.

Park on the South side of 101st Street when viewing.

Don’t block driveways and don’t use driveways to turn around.

Use the cul-de-sac to turn around.

The show will play through Jan 8. From Dec. 26 to Jan 8, the Belke family will do a light show without Christmas songs. Connect with the Belke family on Facebook for additional details.

13. Lights on Cooper Road

At the 9900 Block of Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie, you can find yourself another holiday light show that dances to the beat of holiday tunes. The Althoff family continues their tradition by putting on a one-of-a-kind show for the community. Simply turn your radio to 94.1 FM and enjoy the show.

The show operates daily now through the end of the year from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit their website for additional details.

