RACINE — SecureFutures, a teen financial literacy nonprofit organization, is bringing its “Money Coach” program to all three high schools in the Racine Unified School District (Park, Horlick, Case), beginning in the spring semester.

Empowering young people with the skills to manage all aspects of their lives as they head to the next chapter can be a daunting challenge. But it doesn’t have to be, as long as the proper role models can be found – and that’s where the Racine community can step up in a big way. The Money Coach program addresses a need that plagues our population. – Credit: TIAA Institute

SecureFutures, based out of Milwaukee, is hoping to serve 100 students with 40 to 50 community volunteers who can commit to a 12-week Money Coach program.

The Money Coach program focuses on helping students learn about a number of financial topics, including banking, expense tracking and budgeting, credit cards, career exploration and how to plan for life after high school.

‘Money Coach’ program sees solid results

In place in the Milwaukee area since 2013, statistics show a vast difference in students’ money-related habits after they complete the Money Coach program, according to a press release.

After they participate, 97% of students have a bank account, compared to 78% before; 68% regularly track their expenses, compared to 17% before; and 75% use a budget, compared to 16% before.

And it’s not just the actual act of doing banking activities that will pay dividends, said Andre Bennett, Director of Racine Alternative Learning for RUSD.

“They also learn about a variety of essential financial concepts, work toward personal financial goals and develop meaningful relationships with their mentors,” he said. “By helping teens make specific, concrete behavioral changes and develop strong financial habits that have the potential to change the way their futures play out, they will become financially healthy adults.”

Statistics also show that those with very low financial literacy are more likely to struggle when it comes to money, Bennett said. According to the TIAA Institute’s 2022 Personal Financial Index, those with very low financial literacy levels are six times more likely to have trouble making ends meet, three times more likely to be debt constrained, three times less likely to cope with a $2,000 financial emergency, and four times more likely to spend 10-plus hours per week thinking about their personal finances.

The education and mentorship provided through the program also comes in quite handy for those students who are economically disadvantaged, Bennett said.

“Having access to relevant financial knowledge before they’ve had the chance to make mistakes and at the point in their lives when it truly starts to matter to them means that the lessons they learn will stick with them for life,” he said. “This knowledge sets teens on the right course to develop a financial mindset, achieve financial capability and reach their goals.”

Bigger emphasis

Bennett pointed to a study in March by Greenlight Researchscape that showed 93% of teenagers believe they need financial knowledge and skills to achieve their life goals.

“Teens want to be financially educated,” Bennett said. “They know they need the information, and they are seeking it out on their own, sometimes from unreliable sources.”

The 2022 Investopedia Financial Literacy Survey indicated that “Gen Z” feels less educated when it comes to personal finance, with 45% using YouTube and 30% using TikTok as their main source for financial education.

The Money Coach program also gives students a chance to earn a $350 college/career scholarship as long as they reach certain benchmarks, the press release states.

Volunteers interested in joining the Money Coach program here in Racine can participate in a volunteer informational session this Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Those interested can contact Volunteer Manager Maria Fuller at maria@securefutures.org, by phone at 414-310-5917 or by filling out this Volunteer Interest Form.

“There are immense amounts of knowledge and experience in our communities (that) need to be shared with the younger generations so that they can make wise and informed decisions about their futures,” Bennett said. “Young people are eager to learn, and we need community members who are willing to mentor them and support them.”