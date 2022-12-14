Renier Hotopp Law, a Boutique Law Firm specializing in Divorce, Child Support/Custody, is open for business, striving to serve clients in Southeastern Wisconsin. The women-owned firm is run by Lindsay Renier, an experienced attorney.

The newer firm officially opened in June 2020, but in May 2022, Reiner Hotopp Law put down roots at its location at 202 E. Chestnut St. in Historic Downtown Burlington. Additionally, to accommodate clients, they also have a conference room located in Waterford, Wis., that can be used for services.

From corporate world to small business

“During COVID, I kind of had an epiphany that I no longer wanted to work for anyone anymore, and I wanted to pick up my own shingle and be my own boss. When I opened my firm, I was practicing all sorts of law, but really gravitated towards family law,” said Renier. “It was the type of law I enjoyed, and it was the type of law where I felt like I was helping people.”

The company strives to be accessible to community members, even if they do not need to utilize its services. If someone is in need of help in additional areas, Renier wants to help. Her networking capabilities allow her to keep the community at the forefront of her business, helping all neighbors in need.

The firm serves Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

“What I pride myself on is keeping a network of referrals,” said the attorney. “Whether it’s an Estate Planning attorney, a real estate attorney, a small claims attorney, or even a financial advisor, and or any other services that they might need, I have a great little black book of people that we find to be high-quality resources. So they’re welcome to call me for resources or services that they need.”

About the owner

Lindsay Renier – Credit: Renier Hotopp Law Reiner has over a decade of legal experience. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned her law degree from DePaul University College of Law, in Chicago. For years, she worked in a corporate setting practicing law. More about her qualifications can be found on the business’ website. However, to better serve herself and her clients, she took a leap of faith to practice where she felt like she could make an impact. Given her prior work experience and personal life experiences, Reiner offers a unique insight.

She now lives in the local area, is a stepmother and was previously divorced.

“I enjoy living in the community I work in, because I like to know my neighbors,” said Reiner.

The business is a part of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Empowering others through her experiences

The owner works to assist people through the legal process because she knows firsthand what it is like.

“I really felt like I understood what people were going through. And I have two stepkids, myself, as well. My stepdaughter lives with us full-time so we have been through the family law court system, and I’m divorced as well. I really understand what people are going through,” she said.

Taking on the new role has been beneficial to Riener and the community.

“I feel like I can empathize with them and I can help them through the process because I’ve been there,” said Reiner. “I really feel like I’m helping people instead of working for a big company. I just felt like I wasn’t able to actually come home at the end of the day and feel like I was making a difference.”

Unlike other firms

Reiner Hotopp Law uses personal and professional experience to offer quality service. In addition to being a place for referrals for other types of law, the owner is committed to supporting her clients in a variety of ways.

Her priority is referring her clients to mental health professionals/therapists upon connecting for law services.

“One of the things that set us apart from other divorce attorneys, or attorneys who are dealing with people going through a child custody issue, is they (therapists) understand how difficult it is.”

Knowing the stress of these challenges, Reiner is open with her clients about the experience.

“This is gonna be one of the most difficult times of your life. It’s not feelings that you’re used to dealing with every day. It’s a lot of frustrations and emotions and anxieties, and disturbing feelings that you probably don’t deal with on a regular basis,” she regularly adivses clients. “So just managing through those emotions; it’s really something that some people can benefit from.”

Women-led

In addition to the services that Renier provides, she is accompanied by two other women. Anne McIntyre serves as the Senior Associate Attorney for Reiner Hotopp Law. She has 15 years of experience, with a law degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law in DeKalb, IL. Prior to law school, she received her undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI. Anne McIntyre – Credit: Renier Hotopp Law

She is available in addition to Lindsay, practicing family law, as well.

Amy A. Kaelber – Credit: Renier Hotopp Law Helping to keep the firm running smoothly is their legal assistant, Amy A. Kaelber. Kaelber earned her BS in Accounting and Business Management at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She has been with the team since 2021.

Consultations inquiries can be made online. Additional information about the firm can be found on their website, by calling 262-977-7717 or by emailing lindsay@therhlawoffice.com.