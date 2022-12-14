STURTEVANT — A call for help Saturday night by a woman who told police her 18-year-old grandson “was not acting right” eventually escalated into four criminal charges, including substantial battery, against the man.

Elyjah Lee Thompson, 3524 Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, is charged with felony counts of substantial battery and battery to a law enforcement officer, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting and disorderly conduct.

The felonies carry a total possible prison term of nine years, six months and a fine of $20,000. Thompson, free on a $250 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 28, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: substantial battery, resisting, more

Sturtevant Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Broadway Drive at about 6:28 p.m., for a report that a 70-year-old female had fainted. The woman stated she fainted after she had chased after her grandson, the defendant.

The woman stated he “was not acting right and kept running out of the house screaming, not making any sense,” the complaint states.

While police spoke with the woman, another female arrived and attempted to find Thompson. That woman then yelled for help and an officer saw Thompson lying on the ground in the yard of a nearby residence. Police stated the defendant appeared to be “very dazed and confused,” as if he was under the influence of a substance.

Thompson was taken to a waiting rescue squad, and at that point, he became agitated and told the officer that she “sounded stupid.” As the officer tried to calm him down, Thompson allegedly broke free and punched the other woman in the face with a closed fist.

After a struggle that included the assistance of several rescue personnel to get Thompson to the ground, police were able to take him into custody. When they attempted to get him in the squad car, he continuously refused, and at one point, bit one of the officers on her left arm.

Police searched the residence where Thompson had been playing video games before the incident and found several empty rolling paper packages and a purple box that stated it contained 3.5 GZ psilocybin mushrooms, “peanut butter and jelly flavor.” The box was empty, and it was unknown how much, if any, Thompson had consumed, according to the complaint.

The woman punched by the defendant suffered a broken nose (substantial battery), while the officer suffered several small lacerations and a large bruise on her right hand (battery to a law enforcement officer).