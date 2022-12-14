UW-Extension offers an easy-to-make Baked Lentils Casserole that is ready to eat after just 30 minutes of baking. Planning for dinner in the winter can be a challenge. To warm up on a cold day, consider this healthy option to satisfy yourself and your family.

Have a holiday party to attend soon? Bake this hot dish in advance and bring it to share with a crowd. It accommodates those who do not eat meat. It even could be made using vegan cheese to please those who do not eat dairy. Add other vegetables or swap some ingredients to make it your own.

Thinking about giving it a shot? Find the recipe below.

Baked Lentils Casserole

Other recipes to try from UW-Extension

Make this Baked Lentils Casserole recipe first and then tackle another. Check out these recipes to make:

Local Culture

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.