CALEDONIA — CPD has confirmed Johanna Pasco, the woman who was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital on Dec. 12 after the car she was driving was struck by an alleged drunk driver, has died.

In a press release on Tues., Dec. 13, CPD detailed an accident that occurred at 6:15 a.m. Mon., Dec. 12 on Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, was traveling south on 32 when he crossed the center line and hit an on-coming car driven by 20-year-old Pasco, also of Racine. She had to be extricated from her vehicle and was flown by Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the accident.

CPD updates the public

On Wed., Dec. 14, CPD sent an update confirming Pasco succumbed to her injuries.

“It is with great sadness that we report the traffic crash victim from Monday’s crash on HWY 32 has succumb to her injuries. She passed away on Tuesday, 12/13/22,” the announcement reads.

The department asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the crash, and another driver contacted police to let them know they had almost been hit by Rodriquez shortly before he allegedly hit Pasco’s vehicle.

“With so much education as it relates to drunk/drugged driving and numerous rideshare options, there is absolutely no reason for tragedies like this to occur,” the update continues.

Police are recommending the following charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, knowingly operating without a license causing death, operating left of center causing death, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rodriquez remains in the Racine County Jail. His initial appearance has not yet been scheduled.