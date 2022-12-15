RACINE — A 35-year-old Racine man is looking at decades in prison after an alleged assault on two different women and threatened to harm one woman’s child because she called police.

Peter DeRose was charged Tues., Dec. 13, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of intimidation of a victim, strangulation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon as well as two counts each of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery. All charges have a domestic abuse enhancer. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison on the charges themselves.

Because DeRose was convicted in 2020 for a similar felony case filed against him in Kenosha County, he could have an additional 20 years tacked onto any sentence he receives.

The first criminal complaint: intimidation, assault, more

According to the first criminal complaint against him, police were called on Oct. 29 for a report of a woman who said her boyfriend assaulted her and threatened to kill her. When officers arrived, a woman was on the phone with DeRose, and police spoke to him. DeRose told officers the woman wouldn’t have any injuries and hung up when police asked for his address.

The woman said she and DeRose lived together for two years and were arguing over him cheating on her. He pushed her into a wall and punched her in the face, the complaint reads. The woman also had several visible bruises on her body, including a healing black eye and a cut on her knee, and photos of her injuries when they were fresh. While officers were speaking with her about the assault, DeRose sent a text referencing past altercations and called several times as well. During the last conversation, which the woman had on speaker so officers could listen, DeRose told the woman her daughter would “pay for this.”

Charges for this first assault were filed on Nov. 14, and a $12,500 warrant was issued for his arrest.

The second criminal complaint: battery, strangulation, more

Police caught up to DeRose on Dec. 12 when another woman called 911 to report that DeRose threatened to kill her and was still in the house they shared. According to the second complaint against him, when officers arrived, they found him hiding behind an air mattress in the basement.

The woman told police she and DeRose argued on Dec. 11 over her calling 911 about him previously. DeRose struck her in the face twice with the handle of a broom and held a pair of scissors to her throat, both of which produced visible bruises and a cut. He also held a lighter to her and said he would “set (her) f*cking *ss on fire,” the complaint reads.

On Dec. 12, the argument continued and the violent assault escalated, the woman said. In addition to throwing a water bottle at her head, causing a visible laceration, he told the woman he wished she was dead and that he would have her daughter raped. According to the criminal complaint, DeRose choked her and only stopped when he saw she was going to pass out. He left the house briefly, and pushed the woman across the kitchen, causing her to fall. He also swung a kitchen knife at her when he returned, pretended to carve something into her forehead, and kicked her when she tried to get up.

When the woman finally stood up, DeRose told her she was going to pay his phone bill, the complaint continues. While he looked up his bill on his phone, the woman contacted 911 to report the assault.

DeRose was assigned $20,000 in cash bonds—$10,000 for each case—and ordered to stay away from each of the women he’s accused of assaulting. He will next be in court on Dec. 21 for his preliminary hearing.