Follow Us

For the best egg nog, you will need the following ingredients:

6 eggs
1 cup of sugar
1 quart of milk
1 cup of heavy cream
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
1/2 cup of rum (optional)

Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Instructions:

  • Start by separating the egg yolks from the whites. Place the yolks in a large mixing bowl, and set the whites aside.
  • Add the sugar to the yolks and beat with a mixer until the mixture is thick and pale yellow.
  • In a separate saucepan, heat the milk, cream, vanilla, and nutmeg over medium heat until it is hot but not boiling.
  • Slowly pour the hot milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture, stirring constantly to prevent the eggs from cooking.
  • Once the milk is fully incorporated, transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon.
  • Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.
  • In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the cooled egg nog mixture.
  • If desired, stir in the rum. Serve the egg nog chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of nutmeg.

By following these steps, you can make a delicious and creamy egg nog that is perfect for the holiday season. Enjoy!

Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment