For the best egg nog, you will need the following ingredients:
6 eggs
1 cup of sugar
1 quart of milk
1 cup of heavy cream
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
1/2 cup of rum (optional)
Instructions:
- Start by separating the egg yolks from the whites. Place the yolks in a large mixing bowl, and set the whites aside.
- Add the sugar to the yolks and beat with a mixer until the mixture is thick and pale yellow.
- In a separate saucepan, heat the milk, cream, vanilla, and nutmeg over medium heat until it is hot but not boiling.
- Slowly pour the hot milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture, stirring constantly to prevent the eggs from cooking.
- Once the milk is fully incorporated, transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.
- In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the cooled egg nog mixture.
- If desired, stir in the rum. Serve the egg nog chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of nutmeg.
By following these steps, you can make a delicious and creamy egg nog that is perfect for the holiday season. Enjoy!
