BURLINGTON — A 57-year-old Antioch, Ill., man, who had just been fired from his job because he was under the influence of alcohol at work, now faces a criminal charge for threatening a security employee with a knife.

Gregory H. Anderson is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum possible fine of $1,000 and 90 days in the Racine County Jail.

The criminal complaint: disorderly conduct, use of dangerous weapon

Burlington Police were dispatched to Aurora Medical Center on Dec. 13 after dispatch advised that a male had brandished a knife and pointed it at another party.

Two men told police they had brought Anderson to the hospital to be tested for alcohol because they suspected him of being impaired at work. Anderson tested positive for the presence of alcohol and was fired, per company policy, the complaint states.

One of the men told police the defendant tried to walk away from the hospital, but he wouldn’t let him leave because of his level of intoxication. At that point, Anderson allegedly took out a small razor blade and pointed it him. The second company employee gave police a similar account.

At one point, Anderson ran at one of the men while he was holding the blade. The victim stated he feared for his safety and drew his firearm to protect himself. Anderson allegedly told the man to shoot him, but the man stated he “only wanted Anderson to get help for his issues.”

Anderson, who is free from custody on a $1,000 signature bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, for an 8:30 a.m. status hearing.