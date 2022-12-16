RACINE COUNTY — A Muskego man was apprehended by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team after he allegedly attacked two people with a brick and attempted to run over a sheriff’s investigator with his pick-up truck.

According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling, deputies were dispatched Friday, Dec. 16 shortly after 10 a.m. to Britton Road in the Town of Dover for a report of Bradley Kubisiak attacking two people with a brick. Kubisiak, 32, has a Muskego address.

10-pound bricks found at scene

When investigators arrived, there was evidence of an assault as well as the presence of 10-pound landscaping bricks. Kubisiak was in a pick-up truck and drove past the investigator, who had their service weapon drawn and issued commands. Kubisiak drove past them before reversing quickly as if he were going to run over the investigator, prompting the investigator to fire at Kubisiak.

Kubisiak put the truck back into drive and accelerated, hitting the squad car on his way back down the driveway and out to Britton Road. A few minutes later, deputies were directed to a location on Washington Avenue for a report of an individual hanging around a pole barn and acting erratically.

When deputies arrived, Kubisiak retreated into the pole barn, and SWAT was activated. Kubisiak armed himself with a knife and slashed his wrists and his throat before being taken into custody. He received medical treatment on the scene and was transported to the hospital.

The two people Kubisiak is accused of beating with the landscaping brick were already at the hospital with serious injuries.