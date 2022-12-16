BURLINGTON — A 46-year-old Beloit man with a criminal history that dates back to 1996 now faces six new criminal charges after his arrest for retail theft on Dec. 9, in Burlington.

Kevin Skilling is charged with four felony bail-jumping counts, along with misdemeanor counts of retail theft and obstructing an officer. Each of the felonies carries a possible maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: retail theft

A Burlington Police officer was dispatched to Walmart, 1901 Milwaukee Ave., for a report of a retail theft in progress. Loss prevention staff from the store advised they had detained Skilling and a second, unnamed defendant.

The store employee reported to police that, on Nov. 20, Skilling had been observed on surveillance video falsely scanning items at the self-checkout line. The employee stated Skilling swiped a UPC label for a bra that rang up for three cents instead of the full retail price for multiple items.

Skilling reportedly left the store with about $40 worth of merchandise, the complaint states.

Store employees observed Skilling and a second person doing the same thing on Dec. 9. Video showed the defendant holding a UPC label in his left hand and holding it below the merchandise as he pretended to scan the correct UPC. Skilling then placed the items into a bag and cart, then put other items into the cart without scanning them.

Skilling gave officers multiple different names and dates of birth when he was asked to identify himself, the complaint states. Police were able to determine his true identity with a Department of Transportation photograph and a matching tattoo.

Police then learned that Skilling had multiple arrest warrants for pending cases in Kenosha County. Court records show he has two pending felony cases there and had been free on bond. Skilling has previous felony convictions for strong armed robbery as a party to a crime and escape in 2000 in Rock County, escape in 2006 in Rock County, two counts of child abuse in 2010 in Rock County and resisting/obstructing in 2022 in Walworth County.

Since 1996, Skilling has been held in custody 14 separate times, court records show.

Skilling, who is free from custody on a $400 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 28, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.