MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) announced this week that it has earned full accreditation status through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG).

Mount Pleasant joins top agencies

MPPD is among 50 out of 525 law enforcement agencies statewide that attained WILEAG accreditation. The accreditation period runs for three years.

A WILEAG assessment team was on-site at the Mount Pleasant department for three days in October examining its policy and procedure, management, operation and support service.

The MPPD began working to achieve accreditation in early 2021. Achieving accreditation status is a process in which a law enforcement agency is evaluated on the existence of and its compliance with a prescribed set of over 250 standards, according to a news release.

The statewide WILEAG accreditation organization was created in 1995.