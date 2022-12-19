RACINE — The 1st annual Racine Firefighters vs. the Academies of Racine Chili Bowl kicked off on Dec. 15. Participants came ready to win, but only one chili could be named the best. Case High School culinary students took home that accolade.

The chili bowl was judged by community leaders and personalities from around the area. The official panel consisted of Mayor Cory Mason, Jaileen Diaz of Modine, Alder Cory Sebastian, TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Nizansky and RUSD Deputy Chief of Schools Daryl Burns. The judges: Mayor Cory Mason, Jaileen Diaz of Modine, Alder Cory Sebastian, TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Nizansky, and RUSD Deputy Chief of Schools Daryl Burns. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The competition was hot. Students from Case High School, Park High School, and Horlick High School worked on recipes for nearly three weeks prior to bringing their recipes to the chili bowl.

Juan Benitez from Park High School serves Chili at the competition. – Credit: Emma Widmar A row of chili from the competition. – Credit: Emma Widmar Xander Marsh serves, what will become, the champion chili of the event. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Thinking of others “You’re making it for other people,” says Terrance Nesbitt, a senior culinary student at Horlick High School. Making it for others and visualizing what others may enjoy, played a role in each of the team’s thoughts on creating their recipe for their chili dishes. “It’s really subjective,” said RUSD Deputy Chief Burns. “Some people like sweet chili, some people like hot chili, some people like a lot of beans.” Terrance Nesbitt stands behind Daylena Buckhana Valentine as they represent Horlick High School. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Firefighters weigh in on Racine Chili Bowl

Firefighters have a long-standing history of participating in chili cook-offs, some may even consider it a leg up, but even with their experience, they fell short.

Firefighters and event goers enjoy a chili social hour. – Credit: Emma Widmar Racine Fire Department had six teams and South Shore Fire Department had two that were active in the competition. “I admire it,” said Rick Bromelanda, a Firefighter from Station 3, when speaking of the new competition, which is about more than chili. “They have the skill to be out there and give back.”

The students are learning job skills, how to present, collaborate, problem-solve and be a part of their community.

“You’re also going to take this and you’re going to apply it to fundraisers, and opportunities to give back to the community,” said Bromelanda as he addressed the culinary students.

Impressed by effort

While the Case students have already been known for outstanding teamwork and pushing one another toward excellence, they still impressed their culinary teacher through this competition.

Case High School winners Xander Marsh and Marvell Robertson and their teacher with the coveted first place award. – Credit: Emma Widmar I’m not surprised at all. They work really well, as a team, and they push each other. I am not surprised at all. Erica Buskirk, Case High School culinary educator The winning chili from Case High School. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Two of the team members who contributed to the winning success were unable to be at the competition. Nash Fieury and Allyson Treu were at another school event, but nevertheless, Zander Marsh and Marvell Robertson were there to claim their trophy.

“It kind of doesn’t feel real but it’s so amazing. It sucks that our other teammates couldn’t be here,” said Marsh.

They believe the homestyle recipe they developed was the key to success; not too sweet, salty or spicy.

Racine Fire Department Station 5 “A” Shift accepted a third-place award. Park High School took second place in the chili bowl. Mya Lowery and Juan Benitez from Park High School along with Mr. Cain were proud of their second-place award. Mya Lowery and Juan Benitez, along with Mr. Cain, from Park High School accept the second place award. – Credit: Emma Widmar A firefighter from the Racine Fire Department Station 5 A-Shift, accepts the 3rd place award. – Credit: Emma Widmar “At the end of the day it’s about your experience and what you learned from experience,” said Daylena Buckhana Valentine of Horlick High School.

The chili bowl will continue again next year as a way to continue a tradition of bringing a way to connect the local schools with the community.