RACINE AND KENOSHA — Year-end holiday travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels later this week, AAA reports. Meanwhile, area motorists will find that gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest points of the year.

Travel forecast

According to AAA estimates, 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from this Friday (Dec. 23) through Jan. 2, 2023.

That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. 2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000. Source: AAA

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel at AAA, said in a news release. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”

Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations. This holiday season will see an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021. Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but still shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record.

Air travel will see a 14 percent increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

Gasoline now significantly cheaper Gasoline prices are down in Wisconsin and many parts of the country, AAA reported Monday. The national average per-gallon pump price of regular unleaded gasoline slid 12 cents since last week to $3.14 on Monday. That’s 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents cheaper than December of 2021. With a current statewide average of $2.75 per gallon, Wisconsin is among about 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon. Source: AAA In December 2021, Wisconsin motorists were paying an average of $2.99 per gallon. The Racine area’s average gasoline price was $2.73 per gallon on Monday, AAA reported. Kenosha drivers were seeing an average of $2.67 per gallon. Racine’s all-time record high average gasoline price was set in mid-June of this year at $5.20 per gallon. Credit: Paul Holley What a difference six months makes. AAA reported Monday that the price of regular unleaded gasoline in the Racine area averaged $2.73 per gallon – down dramatically from the record $5.20 per gallon set in mid-June. – Credit: Paul Holley Credit: Paul Holley Gasoline prices are expected to moderate over the next few weeks AAA stated, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Demand for gas decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels per day last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season, when fewer people hit the roads due to shorter days and more lousy weather. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. This Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing the pump prices lower.