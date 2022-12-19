SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Brutally cold temperatures are on the horizon for Racine, with wind chills expected to reach as low as 10 degrees below zero on Tuesday night and Thursday night through the holiday weekend. In anticipation of these freezing conditions, the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI is urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and warm.
“Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” warns the Hazardous Weather Outlook. “Take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Low temperatures means being prepared
To prepare for cold temperatures, the National Weather Service recommends the following:
- Wear warm, loose-fitting clothing in layers. Mittens or gloves and a hat will also help protect your hands, head, and ears from the cold.
- Stay indoors as much as possible, and if you must go outside, limit your time outside to the necessary minimum.
- Keep your home warm by sealing drafts and adding insulation. If you lose power, use alternative heating sources safely, such as a fireplace or portable heater.
- Keep your car stocked with a winter emergency kit, including blankets, a shovel, and a bag of sand or kitty litter for traction.
- Check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or have disabilities, to ensure they have what they need to stay warm and safe.
By taking these precautions, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones from the potentially dangerous effects of extreme cold temperatures. For the latest updates and more information on how to stay safe during extreme cold, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.
