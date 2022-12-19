SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Brutally cold temperatures are on the horizon for Racine, with wind chills expected to reach as low as 10 degrees below zero on Tuesday night and Thursday night through the holiday weekend. In anticipation of these freezing conditions, the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI is urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and warm.

“Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” warns the Hazardous Weather Outlook. “Take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.”