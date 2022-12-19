RACINE — A Monday morning fire destroyed a home at 411 Randolph St., displacing a family of four and killing the family dog.

The Racine Fire Department (RFD) was called to the scene at about 8:45 a.m. on a report of coming from a window on the north side of the single-story home. No one was in the home at the time.

RFD reported that the home’s tenant had gotten her three daughters off to school and then left for work about a half-hour before the morning fire was reported by a passerby. The responding fire crews, totaling 22 people, were hampered by the bitterly cold temperatures that made the ground dangerously slippery. The fire was brought under control in a little more than an hour.

Morning fire claims dog’s life

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. A fire crew rescued the family dog, which died at the scene from fire-related injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the tenant and her daughters (ages 13, 10 and 8). The home was declared a total loss. Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $84,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.