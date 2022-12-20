MADISON — Recycling those holiday boxes, gift wrap and other items is a good thing, but there are some things to keep in mind. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers this list of holiday recycling dos and don’ts.

Holiday recycling dos – what goes into your recycling bin

Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. These items, which the state bans from landfills, include:

Cardboard – Flatten boxes before putting them in carts or bins so that recycling equipment can handle them properly.

Newspaper

Magazines

Office paper

Plastic #1 and #2 containers

Aluminum cans

Steel (tin) cans

Glass bottles and jars Flattening cardboard boxes greatly improves our modern equipment’s ability to process large amounts of materials.

In addition, wrapping paper that can be torn and doesn’t have any glitter, foil or other adornments can be added in the majority of programs in Wisconsin.

Be sure the items are empty of any liquids and excess gunk, but you don’t need to wash them with soap or put them through the dishwasher. For cans or bottles going into a curbside recycling cart or container, don’t crush or flatten them – this makes it harder for equipment at recycling facilities to recognize and properly sort things like aluminum cans.

Most communities include junk mail and other mixed paper, such as cereal boxes. Check locally for a complete list, and don’t rely on packaging labels. Keep in mind that what you can recycle at a relative’s home may be different than what you can recycle at your own home.

Holiday recycling don’ts – what should not go into your recycling bin

Some items can cause serious problems at recycling facilities that aren’t designed to handle them. There may even be a risk of fire and worker injury. Many of these items can be recycled at special waste drop-off sites but should not go in curbside recycling bins or carts.

Credit: jupiterimages These items include: Tissue paper

Holiday light strings, cords and other “tanglers” At modern recycling facilities, these materials can get wrapped around equipment. That means the facility has to be shut down for workers to cut the material loose. Some retailers, electronics recyclers and communities offer seasonal or holiday recycling programs for light strings. If that’s not an option, please put broken light strings in the trash.



Plastic bags, plastic film and wrap These also get tangled in recycling equipment. Bagged recyclables also cause problems because workers can’t be sure what’s inside. Instead, empty that bag of cans, bottles and other recyclables into your bin or cart, then put the bag in the trash. You can take many types of clean, dry plastic bags and wrap to store drop-off locations. Learn more about reducing, reusing and recycling plastic bags and wrap on the DNR’s recycling plastic bags webpage.

Batteries and electronics Recycling facilities that manage cans, bottles and cardboard and waste facilities that manage household garbage aren’t equipped to handle batteries and electronics. Rechargeable batteries may cause fires in collection trucks and facilities if they are damaged by equipment, Many electronics contain hazardous materials that pose a danger to workers. Find more information on how to properly recycle batteries and electronics, including drop-off site locations, on the DNR’s electronics recycling webpage.



For more information about what can and can’t be recycled, visit the DNR’s What to Recycle in Wisconsin webpage.