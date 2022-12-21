RACINE — The sounds of the holidays will fill the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) on Thursday night.

Under the direction of Robert Kroes, the Guild will present its Signature Spotlight Concert, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The holidays will come to life with songs and classic carols about soft snow, crackling fires, sparkling trees, family gatherings and yuletide festivities – certain to turn any Scrooge into a believer. Old favorites, along with some new songs, will be on display by RTG musicians and performers through solos and medleys, according to a press release.

Among the songs on the set list are “Blue Christmas,” “Mary’s Little Boy,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” “O Holy Night,” “The Man with the Bag,” and “Muppet Christmas Carol Medley.”

RTG soloists for the night: Kerra Allen

Bob Benson

Brian Dean

Sarah Gorke

Matt Hoye

Danielle Katers Annette Kordus

Michael Kroes

Jennifer Larsen

Ashley Mulder

Thomas Otto Minkowski David Oliver

Anita Pena

Brian Schalk

Vanessa Schroeder-Weber

Megan Seager

The concert is hosted by Anthony Lazalde and Juliana Garcia-Malacara.

Tickets for Thursday’s performance are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors (62 and up) and students (21 and younger). Tickets can be purchased at the Racine Theatre Guild, by calling 262-633-4218 or online at www.racinetheater.org.