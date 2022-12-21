RACINE — The sounds of the holidays will fill the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) on Thursday night.
Under the direction of Robert Kroes, the Guild will present its Signature Spotlight Concert, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The holidays will come to life with songs and classic carols about soft snow, crackling fires, sparkling trees, family gatherings and yuletide festivities – certain to turn any Scrooge into a believer. Old favorites, along with some new songs, will be on display by RTG musicians and performers through solos and medleys, according to a press release.
Among the songs on the set list are “Blue Christmas,” “Mary’s Little Boy,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” “O Holy Night,” “The Man with the Bag,” and “Muppet Christmas Carol Medley.”
RTG soloists for the night:
- Kerra Allen
- Bob Benson
- Brian Dean
- Sarah Gorke
- Matt Hoye
- Danielle Katers
- Annette Kordus
- Michael Kroes
- Jennifer Larsen
- Ashley Mulder
- Thomas Otto Minkowski
- David Oliver
- Anita Pena
- Brian Schalk
- Vanessa Schroeder-Weber
- Megan Seager
The concert is hosted by Anthony Lazalde and Juliana Garcia-Malacara.
Tickets for Thursday’s performance are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors (62 and up) and students (21 and younger). Tickets can be purchased at the Racine Theatre Guild, by calling 262-633-4218 or online at www.racinetheater.org.
Celebrations
