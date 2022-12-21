SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snow emergencies are currently being declared in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for its first blizzard of the new winter season.

Racine, Kenosha to see higher winds

Andy Boxell, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Racine and Kenosha, especially, could see wind gusts on the higher end of those posted in the weather advisory.

Area meteorologists from the national affiliates told the newspaper that snow totals are just a guessing game since the storm shifted its trajectory. Still, they estimate anywhere from four inches of snow in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee and upwards of 12+ in counties north and west of Milwaukee.

This is a developing story. As the storm approaches Southeast Wisconsin, we will continue to add communities as they declare snow emergencies.

Declared snow emergencies in Racine County

City of Racine

The City of Racine is under a snow emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Residents should find somewhere else to park other than arterial streets like Ohio Street and Washington Avenue, and collector streets like Lathrop Avenue. This gives city plows the clearest path to move snow.

“This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.”

Village of Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant residents have been issued a similar order to allow plows to remove snow from village roadways during snow emergencies:

This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the Villages’ culs de sac. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., per Village Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

Declared snow emergencies in Kenosha County

City of Kenosha

The City of Kenosha’s snow emergency also begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at 6 a.m. Saturday. During that time, parking on all city streets is prohibited.