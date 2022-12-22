MADISON — U.S. and Wisconsin flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff today (Dec. 22) in honor of Aundre Cross, 44, a Milwaukee letter carrier who was killed by gunfire while delivering mail earlier this month.
Flags ordered to half-staff
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #180 ordering the flag to be flown at half-staff until sundown today. Funeral services for Aundre are being held today in Milwaukee.
“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” Evers said in a news release. “Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.”
