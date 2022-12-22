KENOSHA — What started as a traffic stop for a wanted felon Thursday afternoon quickly turned into a high-speed chase and, finally, hospitalization of the felon due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a press release issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a person with a felony warrant for bail jumping and threats to injure in the area of Highway 142 and I-94 at about 12:49 p.m.

High-speed chase a result of routine traffic stop

When the vehicle’s driver – unidentified by authorities – failed to stop, a pursuit ensued. The release states the high-speed chase reached nearly 100 mph before the driver exited at Highway KR and then back onto southbound I-94.

The pursuit continued through Kenosha County and eventually ended near the intersection of Highways 45 and K (60th Street) when the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the roadway. Deputies at the scene reported that it appeared the suspect had used a firearm to shoot himself while he was inside the vehicle.

Rescue personnel transported the suspect to a local hospital. According to comments on Facebook and Twitter, the suspect reportedly died from that wound, but that was not confirmed by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.