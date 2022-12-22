The holidays are in full swing. Do you have presents under the tree? As time inches closer and closer to Christmas day, it’s time to get last-minute holiday shopping underway.

Shopping local this holiday season has many benefits, from unique gifts to supporting the local economy. If you’re late to jump on the ball, don’t fret; there are plenty of local places for last-minute holiday shopping.

Check out these 10 places to shop. They just so happen to be Racine County Eye Business Spotlights too.

Holiday shopping made easy: try these 10 local shops

1. Forever Vos Farms

Business Spotlight: Forever Vos Farms has an assortment of dried aged beef goods to gift this holiday season. Purchase someone a variety box or perhaps buy some summer sausage, from their farm, and gift someone a charcuterie board with it. Learn more about what their business offers by reading their story: Business Spotlight: Forever Vos Farms Read this article

2. Luberry’s

It’s not too late to find a unique piece of decor for a loved one. Luberry’s, another business spotlight, has an assortment of home decor, antiques, and other gifts to give. Their store is stocked with holiday-themed items, making it easy to find something to give. Their business spotlight story features how their business came to be: Business Spotlight: Luberry’s Read this article

3. Scooter’s Coffee

Do you need a gift to give your child’s teacher or your coworker? An easy, but gift that everyone loves is coffee. Not only can you grab yourself a cup of joe at Scooter’s Coffee, but you can also purchase a gift card while you are there. The best part about this spot? You don’t have to get out of your car to get this gift. Read about this unique business that operates only via drive-thru here: Business Spotlight: Scooter’s Coffee Read this article

4. Creative Flex

Gift an experience this holiday season. Creative Flex offers studio painting. This can be a great gift to give to people of all ages. If you know someone who is into the arts, they may enjoy doing this activity on their own. Better yet, they may enjoy it if you do it together. Creative Flex’s story can be read by clicking the following link: Business Spotlight: Creative Flex Read this article

5. Reads by the River

Do you have a bookworm in your life? Gift them a new book this holiday season. Chances are if they love to read, there’s a bestseller on their list. Reads by the River carries an assortment of games and other novelty items, just in case you are looking to give something other than books. Read their story and see what they carry by checking out their business spotlight story: Business Spotlight: Reads by the River Read this article

6. The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium

This business spotlight has every game that you can imagine. They have the classics and even games for experts. Not sure what to buy? The owners have a great deal of knowledge to offer. In addition to games, they offer a place to play and connect with other gamers. Read their business spotlight article to find out what else they offer: Business Spotlight: The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium Read this article

7. Rusty’s Dry Goods

If you are struggling to find a gift for the man in your life, Rusty’s Dry Goods is making it easier. This newer storefront provides a gift shop for patrons to explore unique items. They carry everything from beard care items, to clothing, home decor, accessories, and more. Read about this new business here: Business Spotlight: Rusty’s Dry Goods opens July 23 Read this article

8. Rooted

Looking for something to gift a plant mom or plant lover in your life? Rooted has a wide variety of plants, cacti, and more. They offer memberships, workshops, and events at their location in Racine. Gift cards are also available for purchase. Check out their business spotlight and start shopping for the plant lover in your life: Business Spotlight: Rooted Read this article

9. Circus Seed Flowers

Local florist, Laura Gillespie, operates Circus Seed Flowers. This holiday season, you can sign your loved one up for a bouquet subscription. This is a gift that will keep on giving after the holidays. You can receive flowers for 9 weeks or a full season. While purchasing you will also be supporting a local farmer. Check out their story here: Business Spotlight: Circus Seed Flowers Read this article

10. Low Daily