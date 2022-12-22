RACINE — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Cosey, a Racine man wanted for attempted homicide.

Christopher Cosey

Christopher Cosey, 23, was identified by the victim as the person who shot them several times, according to an email from Racine police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. Officers were called Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of a man who was shot several times. When police arrived, the man told them he went to the home because his girlfriend was arguing with Cosey, who is her ex-boyfriend.

The man and Cosey got into their own argument. The man told police that Cosey pulled a firearm and fired several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

Cosey fled the scene on foot and is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the department’s Facebook post reads.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call Investigator Bodnar at 262-635-7773. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Racine County Eye will update this story when more information is available.