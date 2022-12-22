RACINE — The Racine Public Library announced last night that both the library building and mobile library will close early for the Christmas holiday due to the impending blizzard.

Official announcement

The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the weather warning. The library building will reopen and the mobile library holiday schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Please click here for the mobile library holiday schedule. The building and mobile libraries will close again for the holiday Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 before reopening for their normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

About the Racine Public Library

