RACINE — Care packages made their way, just in time for the holidays, to law enforcement workers in the Racine Area. Fisk Johnson, CEO of SC Johnson, donated a variety of cleaning products, household items, and other items made by their company in honor of the holiday season.

The donation was made as a way to thank local officers for their commitment to Racine County. Included with the various SC Johnson products was a letter from Johnson.

A thoughtful letter

The letter addresses the Racine Area Law Enforcement Team and states:

“On behalf of SC Johnson, my family, and myself, I wanted to express our great appreciation for the work you do every day to ensure people in our communities have a safe place to live and work. It is an incredibly difficult and important job, and you are often working holidays and weekends, sacrificing time with family and friends; and for that we thank you. “As the holiday season approaches, please accept, as a small token of our appreciation, this care package of SC Johnson products for your home.”

The letter wrapped up by thanking those receiving the care packages and by wishing law enforcement a wonderful and joyful holiday.

Packages make a positive impact

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Caledonia Police Department shared their excitement about the holiday packages.

“Racine is very fortunate to have such a responsible, ethical, and generous world-wide corporation in our community as SC Johnson. A company that truly operates consistently with its mission statement: ‘This We Believe calls on us to act with integrity, respect people, make responsible choices and pursue growth so we can keep doing good in the world.’ Thank you and may the SC Johnson team have a wonderful holiday. To the deputies working this holiday season, thank you for your commitment and professionalism. Stay safe,” says Sheriff Christopher Schmaling of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in response to receiving the care packages.