RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Four Racine County students and two from Kenosha County have been nominated for appointments to U.S. Service Academies.

The highly competitive process involves obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as members of Congress. Each academy (Air Force, Army, Navy) determines the actual appointments, which will be announced at a later date.

Service Academies nominees

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, announced these nominations from Racine and Kenosha counties to different Service Academies:

Kieran Kendall of Burlington: United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Isabella Matson of Mount Pleasant: United States Military Academy (Army) in West Point, N.Y.

Maxwell Northrop of Waterford: Naval Academy

Hannah Ross of Franksville: United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Austin Dawson of Salem: Air Force and Army Academies

Savannah Keaskowski of Pleasant Prairie: Naval Academy