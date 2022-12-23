Charles M. Zupfer, 84, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side from multiple myeloma. Born in Hutchinson, MN, February 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Alfred and Elvera (Nee: Lowinske) Zupfer.

Charlie proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed in Hawaii, from 1959-1961. On June 26, 1971, he was united in marriage to Jo Ann Lumia. He was employed by the Racine Unified School District, as a science teacher, at Starbuck Jr. High and William Horlick High School. Charlie was a member of Roma Lodge and the German Club. He had a great love of traveling, skiing, golfing, gardening, playing bridge and spending time with family and friends.

Charlie was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Jo Ann; brother, Jerrald Zupfer; nieces, nephews; Gretchen (Bruce) Becker, Evan (Kimbra) Zupfer, Joel (Anne) Zupfer, Kristen (Dave) Levesque and their families; Jennifer Lumia Miller and her children, Alex and Ashley; Leslie Lumia Christian (Todd) and Lynn Lumia and their families. Many other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. The family will receive family and guests, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM until Noon. A Roma Lodge Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery town of Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite local charity.

Visitation for Charles M. Zupfer

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Racine Location

803 Main St.

Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888