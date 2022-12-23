RACINE — Looking for an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life? The Racine Literacy Council has a place for you.

Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., is now recruiting volunteer tutors to help with ambitious growth plans for 2023, said Laura Sumner Coon, the nonprofit organization’s executive director.

“It’s just a wonderful way to make a difference,” she said. “It’s an incredibly humbling opportunity.”

Literary Council volunteer opportunities

Sumner Coon said that the Literacy Council is looking for volunteer help within three programming areas:

English Language Learning involves one-on-one work with people who have limited experience in speaking, reading or writing English. Sumner Coon said that some students may have been in the U.S. for quite some time while others are recent arrivals. There is a particular need for tutors who can be available for evening sessions held at the Literacy Council office. Obtaining English language skills help make it possible for people to obtain a driver’s license, get better-paying jobs and complete the path to U.S. citizenship.



“This is the place to be if you have a healthy curiosity about people who come from other places in the world. You’ll learn as much from the students as they will learn from you.”

Adult Basic Education tutors help people who have never learned to read or write well or who may need assistance with reading, writing or math skills to earn a high school diploma or GED. The Literacy Council now holds basic education instruction for two hours a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sumner Coon said she would like to assemble another team of tutors so the organization can add more learning sessions.

Family Literacy Program is a new initiative that the Racine Literacy Council is planning in conjunction with the public libraries in Racine, Burlington and Waterford. Sumner Coon said that she’s seeking tutors who would like to serve children as well as adults. The weekly sessions, held at the libraries, will include games and activities for children and reading/writing/speaking activities for adults. It is hoped that the Family Literacy Program can launch in March.

How to get involved

The Racine Literacy Council is planning a tutor orientation session at its offices starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. January 5. Sumner Coon said that anyone interested is invited to get in touch by filling out a volunteer registration form online. Questions are welcomed at 262-632-9495 or via email at info@racineliteracy.com.

Why volunteer?

Sumner Coon says that, to her, the answer is easy.