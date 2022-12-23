RACINE — A trio of NICU nurses in a local hospital are spreading holiday cheer for those who might be missing out on some quality time with their littlest ones.

Being home for the holidays is special. There’s nothing like being surrounded by the ones you love and celebrating the holiday season with the people who mean the most to you.

However, not everyone has the chance to be home. This includes the small-but-mighty infants who are admitted to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

To make the season bright, Ascension All Saints Hospital NICU nurse, Loretta Myers, captured some delightful images of the babies who are spending the holiday in the Racine hospital. She’s been a caregiver there for 27 years.

Understanding how hard it is for families to be separated from their loved ones, especially during the holidays, Loretta said she takes the photos to let the families know what an honor it is for her and the Ascension care team to take care of their precious little ones.

They’re not only bringing Christmas cheer to the hospital, but also to the families who have a baby admitted to the unit. This is a positive and memorable keepsake for parents and families.

Myers was able to pull off a one-of-a-kind holiday photoshoot with the help of fellow nurses Clarissa Jayma and Johann Mack.

The babies who were photographed were cooperative and enjoyed their photo shoot, although a few slept through it, according to Myers.

The moms tell her these sweet images will be cherished for years to come.

“We are thankful to Loretta and all the nurses and caregivers for their compassion and taking care of our loved ones, friends and neighbors this holiday,” says an Ascension Hospital spokesperson.

NICU babies at holiday time

Jimin Hernandez – Credit: Loretta Myers Sariyah Highman – Credit: Loretta Myers Marcus Hanson – Credit: Loretta Myers Zaire Owens – Credit: Loretta Myers