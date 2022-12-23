Patricia Nickerson

Patricia Nickerson, (Née Mitchell), of Waterford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2022, at Ruth’s Hospice in West Allis, Wisconsin at the age of 78.

Patricia (aka Pat or Trish) was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 29th, 1944, to the late Theodore and Violet Mitchell (Née Baker). She graduated from Antioch High School in Antioch, Illinois in 1962. Patricia enjoyed spending time in her garden and kitchen preparing meals for her family. She was especially fond of her many furry friends and she also loved her work of many years as a library assistant in Salem and Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. She was passionate about writing and was very proud of her frequently published articles in the library newsletter.

Patricia is survived by her 2 children, Yvonne (Brian) Lauer and Steven Bailitz, 7 grandchildren, Kaitlin (David) Shellberg, Michael Iverson, Brian (Holly) Iverson, Jeffrey (Courtney) Bailitz, Cassandra (Kyle) Littel, Steven Bailitz, and Joshua Bailitz, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Nickerson, and her brother, Glenn Mitchell.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on January 20th, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI). Visitation will begin at 4 PM until time of service at 5 PM, followed by a time of fellowship at 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, a Humane Society of your choice, or Wounded Warrior Project.

Services for Patricia Nickerson

VISITATION

Friday, January 20, 2023

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Integrity Celebration Center (Browns Lake Dr. Burlington)

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Friday, January 20, 2023

5:00 PM

Integrity Celebration Center (Browns Lake Dr. Burlington)

RECEPTION

Friday, January 20, 2023

6:00 PM

Burlington- Celebration Center

2789 Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

