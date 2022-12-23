Ryan (Bubba) Lee Carter, 39, most recently of Elkhorn, formerly of Waterford, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Ryan was born on January 10th, 1983 in Waukesha Wisconsin. He graduated from Waterford Union High School with the class of 2001.

Ryan held numerous jobs, but those that involved farming and agriculture were closest to his heart. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, music festivals, baseball and football.

Ryan is survived by his three children Grace, Jackson, and Drake, his parents Doug and Wini Sheeder, siblings Casey (Kevin) Van Gheem, Amanda (Clint) Funk, Ben Sheeder, and grandparents Delbert and Ilene Sheeder. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandmother Shirley L Schmidt (and Andy).

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Mt. Zion House, a Christian Rehabilitation Center http://www.mtzionhouse.org/.

A service for Ryan was held on December 21, 2022, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105.