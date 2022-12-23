Sarah Ellen Underhill

Sarah Ellen Underhill was a rock star! Born October 9, 1986, to Richard and Laura (nee Buhler, now Palazzola) Underhill. She left this world on Dec. 19, 2022, due to complications from diabetes.

She was a remarkable person. This has been driven home to us even more by the beautiful testimonials we have read since her death. Each and every one has brought us comfort and has buoyed our spirits.

Sarah had many challenges in her 36 years due to Type 1 Diabetes and Bipolar Disorder. She met these challenges with such grace and didn’t let them limit her. Even with being dealt a tough hand, she always felt gratitude for how lucky she was.

She will be sorely missed by so many from all different walks of life. She made anyone she met feel their value as a human being. She was so much fun to be around! She was so very smart. She would probably come back to haunt us if we didn’t mention her fashionista fabulousness! She even bought her own pink urn for her ashes sensing that the end might be near.

She is survived by her grandmother Virginia Buhler, parents Laura and Michael Palazzola, her three siblings Heather (John) Lemcke, Mary “Bear” (Tony Stefka) Underhill, Michael “Buzz” (Stephanie) Palazzola, her two nieces (the only other members of the Cool Girl Club) Liliana Palazzola and Ericka Lemcke, along with many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Richard Underhill, grandparents Allen Buhler, Roland and Dorothy Underhill and aunt Carol Underhill.

We want to thank all her health care advocates, with a special shout out to Dr. Ronald L. Sherman. She was actually happy every time she had an appointment with him.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., on Thursday, December 29, for a visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a service celebrating Sarah’s life to follow. The family is planning a second memorial Service in Baltimore, which will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to JDRF or NAMI Racine County.

Thursday, December 29, 2022

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM CST

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Racine Location

803 Main St.

Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888