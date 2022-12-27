LINCOLN, NE — Gary Wayne Frazier of Union Grove was among 1,288 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Frazier earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.

University of Nebraska commencement

The graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17.

Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremonies.

For the full list of December graduates, visit University of Nebraska online.