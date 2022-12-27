RACINE — The new year will bring a flurry of activity to the Racine Theatre Guild. As we embark on 2023, RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is set to host three significant events in just the span of a couple weeks.

First up at RTG are auditions for “Broadway in Love,” on Monday, Jan. 2, followed by a two-day audition for “Tin Woman” on Jan. 9 and 10. The sprint into January concludes at the end of the month with the performance of “Perfect Wedding” from Jan. 13 to 29.

January at RTG

Here’s a closer look at what’s coming up:

‘Broadway in Love’

Auditions for the Signature Spotlight concert will take place at RTG from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. This musical review, which will be performed Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., celebrates the power of love in song and shows that, while it’s not always pretty or easy, the touching lyrics and soaring scores can help us heal broken hearts and find true love.

Director Robert Kroes is seeking for a diverse group of 10 to 16 singers, ages 18 and older, for this cabaret. All performers will audition as a soloist, but also may be paired for duets. Individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

Interested performers should prepare two different Broadway or movie musical songs; all songs should be performance ready, according to a press release. In addition, performers should be ready to sing 32 bar cuts of the pieces they want to perform in keys that best reflect their voice type.

Those auditioning must bring in sheet music, and an accompanist will be provided. No a capella or tracks will be allowed.

Singers are required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof at auditions. Those interested must sign up for a 10-minute time slot by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting www.racinetheatre.org.

‘The Tin Woman’

Auditions for this production will take place at RTG Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10, at 7 p.m. The story follows Joy, who after she received a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life, instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Now plagued with guilt and uncertainty about her second chance, Joy wonders if she’ll ever be able to move forward.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they finally face having to accept his death.

Based on a true story, this production will allow the audience to explore the power of human connection and what it means to be given new life.

Director Douglas Instenes is looking to fill roles for four women and two men, ages 20 to 70. More information about role requirements can be found online. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to attend.

Both actors and crew members must be fully vaccinated to participate in the production. Actors must show proof of vaccination prior to the audition. The audition will include a cold reading of the script, which can be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit that will be refunded upon return.

Rehearsals will begin later in January, with performances set for Feb. 24 through March 12. For more information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218.

‘Perfect Wedding’

In a chaotic beginning to anything but wedded bliss, “Perfect Wedding” is full of a series of farcical chain reactions that will be on display at RTG from Friday, Jan. 13 to 29. Between the groom, bride, her mother, the best man, a maid and a secret girlfriend, will this hilarious tumble toward the aisle end in wedding bells or running for the hills?

“Perfect Wedding” begins with the best day of Bill’s life that starts with a horrible twist when he wakes up in his bridal suite with a terrible hangover and a strange woman beside him. With his bride-to-be due to arrive any moment, panic ensues with mistaken identities, doors slammed, toilet brushes wielded and cake knives brandished about.

Under the direction of Michael Clickner, the cast features Suzanne Maki (Rachel), Stephen Fletcher (Bill), Jacob Edwards (Tom), Kate May (Judy), Meghan Flynn (Julie) and Barbi McGuire (Daphne).

Written by Robin Hawdon and sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds, “Perfect Wedding” will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. during its 16-day run. A 2 p.m. show has been added for Jan. 28 as well.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62-and-older) and $12 for students (21-and-younger). Value-night performances on Sunday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. will offer tickets at a discounted rate. Further savings are available for groups of 12 or more.

To purchase advance tickets, call 262-633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org or stop by the RTG Box Office on weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.