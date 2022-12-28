MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) congratulates students named to the Fall Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.

Burlington

Serra Brehm , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Jillian Harkness , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jack Schoepke, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering

Caledonia

Nicholas Moris, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Mount Pleasant

John Cisler , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Racine

Kristopher Banse , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Union Grove

Carson Edquist , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Waterford

Carson Barwick , pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List.

Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors” at MSOE.

