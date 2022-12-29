RACINE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit Anthony Morales and fled the scene. Morales later died of his injuries after being airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

According to his daughter, Alicia Morales, Anthony, 69, was staying with a friend in the 1800 block of Erie Street on Thurs., Dec. 22. He was crossing Erie Street at around 10:30 p.m. to start his van to help protect it from the sub-zero temperatures when he was struck.

Racine police said in a press release they have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a gray or silver Subaru Ascent, model year 2019-22. Parts from the car were located at the scene of the accident, including pieces of a black grille, that helped investigators identify the make and model. Alicia Morales said her father was her best friend, her everything. A gray or silver Subaru Ascent, model year 2019-22 has been identified in the hit-and-run. – Credit: Racine Police Department

“I saw him every day. I was talking to him a few minutes before he was hit, and my little brother was the last to speak with him right before we went outside,” she said. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was my best friend, my everything.”

His friend heard a noise that was undoubtedly the impact of the accident. When they went outside to investigate, they didn’t immediately find Anthony because he wasn’t lying on the street. Alicia Morales said Anthony was struck so hard, his body was propelled out of the middle of the street, nearly to the sidewalk.

Anthony Morales

Anthony Morales was well-known in the community for his warmth and caring personality.

Anthony Morales, 69, was known in the community for his warmth and caring personality. – Credit: Alicia Morales He took care of everyone. And whoever did this just left him to die. All I want is to find this person. Alicia Morales

The family is planning a vigil, possibly for Sunday, Jan. 1, at the scene of the accident. Funeral arrangements are still underway, but services could be on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High St. Alicia Morales said the family would post details when available.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.