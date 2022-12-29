The Pfeffer farm and garden in Caledonia is expanding and opening its fields for guest to pick their own flowers in 2023. The family aims to open this new portion of their business starting in July.
Located at 8233 Foley Road in Caledonia, Wis., the pick-your-own flower fields are just one way the business is looking to grow in the coming year. This family farm will also have greenhouses with hanging baskets, plants and produce available.
The family hopes to have their flower-picking fields open on the weekends throughout the summer. The pick-your-own flowers will be a source of local quality entertainment. It will also serve as a family-friendly activity to do in Racine County.
“The interest in flowers has been great and it’s so fun to grow flowers,” says owner, Erika Pfeffer.
Shopping local and supporting farmers
Until the temperatures rise, Pfeffer farm and garden will serve Racine County through their sales of beef, vegetables, honey, eggs, and bundles containing a variety of items from their farm. Gift cards are also available which can be used for other products available at the farm, including the future pick-your-own flowers.
These items can be purchased online and at the farm stand on their property. In the winter, orders can also be made and arranged by connecting with the farmers through the Pfeffer farm and garden Facebook page.
Eggs and honey can also be purchased at Klema Feeds, 10540 Northwestern Ave., year-round.
Since 2015, Jake and Erika have run Pfeffer farm and garden. Their children – Brynley, Casey and Ivy – may be young, but the three of them are walking in their parents’ footsteps, helping where they can.
They help with planting and picking vegetables. Together they care for the chickens on the farm, too.
“They have fun with it. They get all the money from the egg (sales) too,” says Erika.
Roots in Racine County
Pfeffer Farm and Garden is the result of four generations of farmers that came before Erika. Not only is the farm about honoring their family’s history, but it’s also about raising the next generation to have a passion for agriculture too.
To this day, Erika’s dad, Dale Nelson, who has been a farmer for 40 years, helps care for around 35 cows that Pfeffer farm and garden has.
Her parents’ homestead also serves as a place for their produce to grow and a home for the cows too.
Erika’s family planted the seeds, the roots have grown, and now the Pfeffer family is taking their farm to the next level with the added you-pick flower farm.
Additional pricing, opportunities and information will come as summer nears.
From their farm to your table
Interested in knowing more about the farm or how to get their products from their farm to your table?
Visit their website or us their contact form or reach out to 262-770-6609 for more details.
