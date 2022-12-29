Dennis Jeffers, 79, of New Munster, passed away peacefully at Arbor View Memory Care Dec. 13, 2022.

He was born on June 24, 1943. On May 23, 1970, he married Sharyn Borucki, his loving wife. He lived most of his life in the Wilmot area. Dennis worked at Wilmot Mountain in the ski shop for more than 40 years. He loved skiing, golfing, and the Wilmot Flea Market.

He is survived by his wife, Sharyn, brothers Lee (Sandy) Jeffers and Rick Ehlert. Also, sisters Darlene Peterson and Dianne Crockett. In-laws Andrew (Earlita) Borucki, Bob (Peg) Borucki, Dennis (Becky) Borucki, Bev Borucki, and David (Karyn) Borycki. Also, other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dora, stepfather Lyle Ehlert, and many other family members.

A special thank you to Arbor View Memory Care and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care of Dennis in his final days.

There will be a celebration of Life at a future date.