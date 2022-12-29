RACINE COUNTY — Delta Kappa Gamma Society International encourages Wisconsin students to participate in the Annual Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary and Illustrator Competition, held by the Wisconsin State Organization.

The Racine Pi Chapter will first accept original books and illustrations until Feb. 21, 2023. Winners from the local chapter will then progress to the state competition.

Only the top book from each local grade level will move on to the state competition. Books will be judged using the following criteria: Story elements

Creativity

Originality

Mechanics The Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma in Racine, Wis. at the 2022 competition. – Credit: Amanda Billerbeck

The state winners will be awarded certificates, trophies/medals, and other prizes at the Delta Kappa Gamma Convention in May 2023.

In the past, Racine has had success in this competition. Amanda Billerbeck, a Racine resident and now a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, participated in the event for 10 years. She wrote numerous books and in her final year of the competition, she won.

She is encouraging students to participate in this educational and fun opportunity.

The literary trophy that Amanda Billerbeck took home last year. – Credit: Amanda Billerbeck “Although I’m no longer eligible to enter, I have been assigned the title of DKG’s ambassador. I think the competition is a wonderful thing to get kids’ (young and old) creative juices flowing,” says Billerbeck. There is a bilingual opportunity for students who wish to write their books in both Spanish and English. To be eligible, students must attend a Wisconsin school (including private and home schools) in grades 3-12 for the 2022-23 school year. Participants should create an original work of fiction or an enhanced personal narrative with illustrations.

Competition requirements

Additional requirements can be found below:

Learn more

To learn more about this opportunity, inquire with the Pi Chapter using this link to connect.